Naples, FL

Highest priced home in Grey Oaks sells before construction begins

Florida Weekly
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaples luxury homebuilder Diamond Custom Homes announces its newest estate home in the Isle Toscano neighborhood in Grey Oaks was contracted for sale during the pre-construction phase. Listed at $8,495,000, furnished, the home is at 1829 Plumbago Way. Construction is scheduled to begin in June. On one of the community’s...

naples.floridaweekly.com
Naples, FL

FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH WELCOMES MCDERMOTT INVESTMENT

FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH WELCOMES MCDERMOTT INVESTMENT ADVISORS TO NAPLES’ HISTORIC MAIN STREET. The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID) announced the opening of McDermott Investment Advisors LLC, adding to the roster of high-end service providers who are locating operations along Naples’ historic main street. Located at 780 Fifth Ave....
Naples, FL

Luxury builder names two new executives

NAPLES — Stock Custom Homes has appointed a pair of executives to new leadership roles. In one move, Jeff Robinson was promoted from area construction manager to vice president of operations. In the other move, Chad Moore was named regional director of construction in Naples, according to a statement. Robinson...
Collier County, FL

Luxury home sales on the rise in Collier County

When it comes to homes, more people are saying the bigger, the better. Luxury home sales are on the rise in Collier County. A lot of luxury homes in the county have beautiful ocean views, and some are right on the beach, making them harder to come by. A local broker said luxury home sales are up more than 100%.
Naples, FL

The Lutgert Companies completes new professional center

The Lutgert Companies have completed construction of the new Lutgert Professional Center, located just south of Pine Ridge Road at 4850 US 41 in Naples. DeAngelis Diamond served as general contractor of the three-story office building designed by David Corban Architects. Grady Minor is the project’s engineering firm; landscape architecture was designed by Jeffrey S. Curl of eMerge Design and installed by O’Donnell Landscaping. It is the first Class A office constructed on the North Trail in over a decade.
Naples, FL
Naples Bulletin

Work remotely in Naples — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Business Development-Wellness Technology; 2. Entry Level Insurance Sales- Work From Home #DB02; 3. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 4. Work From Home: Customer Service/Sales for Allstate Insurance Agency; 5. Insurance Agent - Remote; 6. Sales/Enrollment Representative Debt Relief ($50,000 - $75,000+);
Naples, FL

Changes & Moving Forward

Last week I mentioned the new building about to be constructed on U.S. 41 East and Bayshore Drive, but I never went further about all the construction taking place on Thomasson Drive, close to the Botanical Garden. It’s a huge project and a lot of dollars as the Bayshore CRA constructs a large roundabout to handle all the traffic in that area, including boats that must get through that intersection. While they are at it, they will add landscaping, repair the existing sidewalk, and upgrade the stormwater system for that area. If you haven’t driven down there in a year or so, you won’t even recognize it. There is regentrification going on everyplace in East Naples, and this is a major project! For you residents who have lived here for more than 20 years, and those who have just gotten here and had no idea what it was before, it’s amazing! This area was probably the most dangerous area in Collier County, and now families enjoy the outdoor eating establishments, take their kids to the Garden, go to Sugden Park to fish with their kids or see a waterskiing show, eat at one of the charming little places along the way, or of course, there is always 360 Market awaiting you, or the Pickleball Courts, or Celebration Park, probably one of the most talked about areas of all! WHAT a transformation! Of course, the Brewery is marvelous, and for those who aren’t beer drinkers like me, they have an outstanding homemade Root Beer like they used to make Root Beer Floats with!!
Naples, FL

Stock Offers Beautiful Homes In Lakefront Neighborhoods at Naples Reserve!

Stock Development has extraordinary homes for sale in the Bimini Isle and Crane Point neighborhoods at Naples Reserve, a waterfront neighborhood located minutes from downtown Naples and the beaches. According to Claudine Léger-Wetzel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Stock Development, Stock has already had tremendous success at Naples...
Naples, FL

Manny Pena Joins the Team at Gulf Coast International Properties®

NAPLES, FL - Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) is pleased to announce Manuel (Manny) Pena, REALTOR®, has joined the firm. A Naples native, Manny is the son of a prominent local plastic surgeon. He graduated from Barron Collier High School in 2006 and attended the University of Alabama on full scholarship. After graduating with a 4.0 GPA and a B.A. in Economics & Mandarin Chinese, Manny moved to China to complete a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University.
Naples, FL

Anthony Skinner Joins the Team at Gulf Coast International Properties®

NAPLES, FL - Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) is pleased to announce Anthony Skinner, REALTOR®, has joined the firm. Originally hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Anthony is a graduate of Loyola University-Chicago and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. An extremely driven, detail-oriented individual, Anthony holds real estate licenses in Naples and Chicago.