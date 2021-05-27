Cancel
NBA

Marc Gasol was at center of some Lakers adjustments in Game 2 against Suns

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHe played only 20 minutes Tuesday night, but it was better than not playing at all in Game 1. Gasol finished with six points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and more tough defense for a Lakers team tied at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series that resumes with Game 3 on Thursday night at Staples Center. I] try and execute the game plan as good as possible, try to help your teammates defensively, preventing those guards and their downhill attacks as much as possible," Gasol said after practice W...

www.lakers365.com
Marc Gasol
#Lakers#Suns#Staples Center
Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns
