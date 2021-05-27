Marc Gasol was at center of some Lakers adjustments in Game 2 against Suns
He played only 20 minutes Tuesday night, but it was better than not playing at all in Game 1. Gasol finished with six points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and more tough defense for a Lakers team tied at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series that resumes with Game 3 on Thursday night at Staples Center. I] try and execute the game plan as good as possible, try to help your teammates defensively, preventing those guards and their downhill attacks as much as possible," Gasol said after practice W...www.lakers365.com