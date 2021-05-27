Does culture really eat strategy for breakfast?
In my firm’s frequent conversations with board directors, C-suite executives, and HR leaders, we continually hear the same refrain as companies hit the reset button for life beyond the pandemic: “We are rethinking everything.” We should apply this healthy impulse to the popular business expressions that inform reinvention — but that may have outlived their usefulness. Let’s start with the oft-quoted line: “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.”www.strategy-business.com