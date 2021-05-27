Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Journalism

Does culture really eat strategy for breakfast?

By Adam Bryant
strategy+business
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my firm’s frequent conversations with board directors, C-suite executives, and HR leaders, we continually hear the same refrain as companies hit the reset button for life beyond the pandemic: “We are rethinking everything.” We should apply this healthy impulse to the popular business expressions that inform reinvention — but that may have outlived their usefulness. Let’s start with the oft-quoted line: “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.”

www.strategy-business.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Drucker
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Travis Kalanick
Person
Adam Neumann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Company Culture#Breakfast#Innovation#Ford America#Wework#Twilio#Druckerism#Time#Gridiron Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Uber
News Break
Disney
Related
EconomyNorwalk Hour

If You Are Choosing Between Culture and Strategy, You're Choosing Wrong.

You’ve heard management guru Peter Drucker’s maxim, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast” for years. If you think that means culture and strategy are two sides of a coin, and you have to choose one, you’re wrong. That’s because today, culture and strategy are the same side of the coin. One...
EconomyIndustry Week

What Does a Good Problem-Solving Culture Look Like?

How would you describe your company’s problem-solving culture? I have asked any number of managers that question; as often as not, it’s received with a blank stare. Most managers haven’t thought about just how problem-solving in their organization happens. Those who have thought about it are reluctant to say something like: “When a big problem arises, we ignore it as long as we can so that no one has to take responsibility for fixing it. When it gets so bad that it’s biting our rear ends, we go on a wild hunt for a scapegoat, heap blame on them, engage in a round of hysterical firefighting, then return to our business.” Asked his approach to hitting, baseball legend Ted Williams replied, “See the ball, hit the ball.” That intuitive tactic worked for Mr. Williams but, too often, “seat of the pants” problem-solving leads to a “See the problem, fix the blame” culture. A leader’s job is to create a “See the problem, study the problem, fix the problem” culture.
TV & Videosworkology.com

Episode 292: How to Make a Meaningful Impact in DEI

Diversity, equity and inclusion are not new ideas in the HR and corporate arenas, but in recent months the importance and significance of D&I in the workplace has gotten leaders throughout corporate America to think about what doing the right thing in our community looks like. For many of us in HR, this means we’re not taking our D&I initiatives to stakeholders – they’re coming to us looking for answers. And we must be ready to respond.
Economyhbr.org

Research: What Inclusive Companies Have in Common

The killing of George Floyd catalyzed a reckoning around racial injustice that led many corporate leaders to seek to evolve their organizations to meet today’s tremendous societal challenges. Many U.S. organizations have publicly pledged to increase diversity by filling more executive positions with individuals from underrepresented groups. Some boards of directors, like Nike, Starbucks, and Uber have gone further, tying executive compensation to diversity goals.
Economyceoworld.biz

Why Leaders Need to Make Corporate Culture the Centre of Corporate Strategy

Traditionally, corporate culture was seen a supporting player in the world of business. Important, sure – maybe even be a key contributor in hiring and retaining talent – but not part of the engine that was driving organizational performance. As our understanding of the role culture plays has evolved, so too has the importance we place on it around the leadership table. But despite the evolving role of culture in boardroom discussions, far too many leaders are still treating culture as a supporting player when it comes to strategy. It can be a costly mistake.
YogaRefinery29

What Does It Really Mean To “Decolonize” Wellness?

Turmeric lattes, facial gua sha, yoga, burning sage — the modern wellness industry in the U.S. borrows heavily from the ancient traditions of cultures from around the globe. And as wellness has continued to become an increasingly profitable industry internationally, a growing number of practitioners and experts are asking those who participate in the wellness industry to look more deeply and critically into their own practices — to ask themselves how they may be causing harm, and to work to correct it.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

Why Familiarity Really Does Breed Contempt

Familiarity breeds contempt, according to psychologists: on average, we like other people less the more we know about them. Given how irritating other people sometimes are, it’s surprising how many of us are eternal optimists about forming new relationships. Indeed people seem primed to like others: the ‘mere exposure effect’ is a robust social psychological finding demonstrating that just being exposed to someone causes us to like them more.
Economymmm-online.com

Culture Keepers: The Vital Call for Marketing Strategy Evolution in Healthcare

Grey has been helping its clients speak the language of culture for decades. Cultural insights overlaid with behavior have driven Famously Effective Ideas for our clients, solved business challenges and changed the perception of brands and categories. A rapid change in consumer and physician behavior, particularly in the last year, has significantly elevated the need to account for cultural impacts, especially in healthcare. In rethinking how externalities impact cultural relevance, we are afforded a new lens on our foundational approach toward marketing.
Economyforrester.com

To Formulate Marketing Strategy, Understand Your Business Context

B2B CMOs are often asked to develop a long-term marketing strategy with some high-level input from their corporate strategy at best case, or in a vacuum at worst case. Both scenarios present challenges, as CMOs are left to interpret the business strategy on their own, making assumptions as to what the business needs and expects from marketing. Or, they could compromise and think short-term, developing something more akin to an annual plan than a multi-year marketing strategy.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

When Women Are Promoted to Fail: 3 Ways to Avoid a “Glass Cliff”​

Explain what “Glass Cliff” means in the professional context;. Give you 3 tips to protect yourself from a situation like this. Before we approach this term, how about we go through another one that is part of the daily lives of women in the corporate environment? You may have never heard of it, but it is present in most work environments. This second term of important understanding for your professional journey is “Glass Ceiling”.
TechnologyThrive Global

Gary Chai Of Cloud Interactive: “Lack of Overall Digitization Strategy”

The entire digital transformation agenda must be well-thought-out. When the digital vision is not clear, that affects the speed of adoption of both senior management and middle management. Every digital transformation journey must start with a vision and strategy that solves real problems for your business, prioritizes where to spend, where to focus on quick wins, and where you are willing to invest and take risks.
Gas Pricedealernews.com

WHAT DOES “OMNICHANNEL” REALLY MEAN TO YOUR BUSINESS?

What do the Omnichannel rumblings really mean? Driven by the move to an omnichannel market, Dr. Leinberger posed the question “Have we hit an inflection point?” back in the April issue. “Are we headed into a sustained economic rally similar to the Roaring Twenties (as the Financial Times has suggested) or are we in the beginning stages of a “decade of disappointing growth outcomes” (as the World Bank posits)?” It is an important question because the future of your operation depends on your answer and what you do about it.
Personal Financethefinanser.com

What does cashless really mean?

As we move from cash to cashless, turbo-charged by the pandemic, there is a fundamental challenge to ATM providers like NCR and Diebold Nixdorf. I had this view back in the 1990s. It’s just taken a quarter of a century to become a reality. In the UK Link, the largest...
EconomyNorwalk Hour

How to Establish a Sustainable Corporate Strategy That's Good for Business

Sustainability is a very important concept today. From individuals and corporate bodies to multinational organizations, there’s a drive to reduce the negative impact of our activities on the environment, places and people around the world. There’s the moral aspect to this, which is that companies want to do good while doing business, but there’s also the profit motive. Several studies have shown that being identified as a sustainable brand attracts customers to a business, and thus improves the bottom line.
Sciencegforgames.com

Does IQ Really Measure How Smart You Are

Thinking quickly, clearly, and decisively is a great positive aspect of our day. Wondering why? This makes you a great strategist because you can quickly remember something that others will need to think and think for a long time. Then it makes you a great leader. The leader should be the brain of the team, the engine of the team, but he must also be the motivator and challenger of other people’s thoughts and thoughts.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Salesforce boosts employee wellbeing with Work.com expansion

Salesforce.com Inc. today announced updates to its Work.com employee engagement platform, that include enhancements affecting worker well-being, fulfillment and career growth, and productivity support. The new products being added include Work.com Wellbeing, which will assist employees with their physical, mental and financial wellness; Work.com Talent, which will help with learning...
FitnessMedicalXpress

Does a plant-based diet really help beat COVID-19?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, it's been suggested that certain foods or diets may offer protection against COVID-19. But are these sorts of claims reliable?. A recent study published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health sought to test this hypothesis. It found that health professionals who reported following diets that are vegetarian, vegan or pescatarian (those that exclude meat but include fish) had a lower risk of developing moderate-to-severe COVID-19.
Businesssalesforce.com

What Does It Really Mean To Be a Customer-Centric Company?

It’s not unusual these days to order something online and have it show up the next day — or even the same day. Some companies have gotten so good at making shopping easy, quick, and personalized that it’s hard not to turn to them for every single thing I need. A customer-centric company like this really understands how to create great experiences, but after years of covering enterprise tech businesses as editor in chief of Cloud Wars, it still baffles me how this isn’t common among many organizations.