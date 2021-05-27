SOFTBALL: No. 1 Panthers rally past No. 3 Wolves at sectional

WINAMAC — You can never count out the Pioneer Panthers.

The Panthers have a lot of championship pedigree in multiple sports. They also have two of the best softball players to ever come from Cass County on their team this year.

Hailey Cripe hit a two-run home in the top of the sixth inning and Hailey Gotshall shut down a high-scoring Boone Grove attack as the No. 1-ranked Panthers defeated the No. 3 Wolves 2-1 in a semifinal game at the Class 2A Winamac Sectional.

Pioneer (30-2) faces rival Winamac (23-7) at 6 p.m. tonight in the championship game. Boone Grove finishes 20-6. Pioneer defeated Winamac 7-2 back on April 19.

The junior-heavy Wolves entered the contest averaging over 10 runs per game against mostly opponents from the Region. They were able to get some traffic against Gotshall — a University of Southern Indiana-bound pitcher — but time and time again she was able to thwart their rallies. She left eight runners stranded for the game.

She made one mistake, as Jamie Botma blasted a home run to left to lead off the second inning.

Natalee Meinert, a freshman pitcher that entered with a 0.84 ERA, kept the high-scoring Panthers at bay through the first five innings. The Panthers also average over 10 runs per game but managed just six hits. Meinert walked zero and struck out nine.

But the Panthers had the top of their lineup coming up in the top of the sixth. Meinert got Kylie Farris to strike out swinging on a 3-2 pitch for the first out. Gotshall worked a 3-1 count and singled up the middle to put a runner on base.

Cripe stepped to the plate and sent a 1-0 pitch into the trees in right for a deep blast. While the Winamac Town Park field, like Herk Hoffman Field, is the equivalent of Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati or Minute Maid Park in Houston with its short fences, Cripe’s blast would have likely left any yard Pioneer will play on this year or any year.

“I just knew coming up to the at-bat that I was going to get up to bat and it was going to be my last at-bat of the game,” said Cripe, who had flown out to left in her first at-bat and to center in her second at-bat. “I knew the at-bats before I had gone deeper so I knew I just needed to make more contact with the ball and I can get it over the fence. I executed and came through and I’m glad that I did because I want to keep playing.”

Cripe said she had some extra motivation going into the game as classmate Mackenzie Robinson had to miss the game due to being in quarantine, she said.

“I am strictly playing to get her back and get her a chance to play one more time,” she said. “She would be back for semistate.”

The Panthers’ backs were against the wall when Cripe crushed a riseball to help keep their season alive.

“It was an outside high ball and I can’t lay off the high pitch. I like the high pitch, I like to attack it,” she said. “It’s something I can typically drive so it’s a ball I’m going to go after. It was outside so I just told myself in that at-bat ‘just swing hard, just swing hard and the ball will go’ and that’s what happened.”

Gotshall worked out of a second and third, two-out jam in the third when she got Botme to fly out to left. She got some help that inning when catcher Mackenzie Walker threw out a runner trying to steal second in a first and third, no out situation.

Gotshall got into a bigger jam in the bottom of the seventh. No. 9 hitter Marianna Broton came up with her second hit of the game with one out. Emily Veschak followed with a sharp bouncer to third that dropped for an error. A wild pitch put the tying run on third and the winning run on second with one out.

Mariah Atterberry tried to bunt the ball on a 1-1 pitch but fouled it back. Gotshall then struck her out with a riseball for the key second out.

Gotshall said she used spin to get Atterberry to foul off her bunt attempt.

“I know they’re usually going to bunt there so I’m making sure I’m getting the kind of spin I need to get them to do that. I just hit my spots,” she said. “I thought we really buckled down.”

Gotshall got No. 3 hitter Erica Hoffman to popout to shortstop Cripe for the third and final out.

Gotshall allowed one run on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman, striking out nine.

She helped herself with two hits. Farris and Brooklyn Borges each added a hit. It was Borges’ first game back in a couple weeks from a knee injury. She started at first base.

“It was a great rally, it was a great team win,” Pioneer coach Gabby Thomas said. “Defense beared down and we did what we needed to do to execute and win a ballgame.”

Thomas said she heard the Boone Grove coaches talking about possibly walking Gotshall and Cripe during the fateful sixth inning.

“I’m standing over there at third base so I can hear everything they’re saying. With Tino up they were saying I’d rather have them on first and second, first and second. One of their coaches said that and the other two didn’t want to do that. So obviously they pitched to them and I knew Tino was going to get on and I knew Cripe saw her twice and she was going to work that count and find that pitch and she was going to drive the ball and execute.”

Gotshall then pitched two more scoreless frames to seal the win.

“She’s clutch,” Thomas said. “I know with her in the circle with runners on, she performs like no pitcher I’ve seen before. I know with her on the mound she’s going to do whatever it takes to win a ballgame and just bear down and win a ballgame.”