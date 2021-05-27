Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Andhra Pradesh receives 3000 injections from Centre

raleighnews.net
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that the State had received 3,000 injections from the Centre and another 2,000 injections would be sent soon to treat black fungus patients. During the 'Spandana' video conference with collectors and SPs...

www.raleighnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Fungus#Cyclone#Ani#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
omahanews.net

TDP chief writes to Andhra CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Expressing concern about the farmers facing problems due to inordinate delay in payment of paddy dues in Andhra Pradesh, TDP National President and former Chief Minister of N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, demanding immediate and timely payment to farmers.
Indianewpaper24.com

Jagan Says His Govt Can Solely Plead With Centre Over Andhra’s Particular Class Standing, Hits Out At Naidu – NEWPAPER24

Hitting out on the earlier N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desham Get together (TDP) authorities for mortgaging particular class standing (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh in trade of a particular package deal and votes, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned the ruling YSR Congress Get together was unable to prevail upon the Centre over the matter because the BJP-led NDA authorities loved majority within the Lok Sabha. “…It has full majority within the Lok Sabha, so we’re in a helpless place whereby we can not do something besides repeatedly plead for SCS,” Reddy mentioned.
Public Healthtelugubulletin.com

Andhra Pradesh government eases curfew hours in state

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Though the Coronavirus cases have been witnessing a steady decline in Andhra Pradesh, the state government decided to continue the curfew for a few more days to ensure the pandemic curve flattens. However, the state has eased curfew hours, giving more time to people.
raleighnews.net

Andhra: COVID vaccination process slowed down

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): After a special vaccination drive held in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, the state is running low on COVID-19 vaccine doses which has led to the slowing down in vaccination drive, officials said. On Sunday, 13.72 lakh vaccines were administered all over the state,...
shortpedia.com

Andhra Pradesh sets record with over a million beneficiaries vaccinated in a day

Andhra Pradesh achieved a unique feat on Sunday, vaccinating over 12.56 lakh people under the Mega Covid vaccination drive that the health authorities hope could be a record in any one province in the world. By 6 pm, a total of 12,56,215 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine in the state. In the process, the state also crossed the one crore mark in the administration of the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
newslivetv.com

Six Maoists killed in encounter in Andhra Pradesh

Guwahati: At least six Maoists were killed Wednesday morning in an exchange of fire with the Greyhounds units in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district. The encounter took place at Theegalametta forest areas in Koyyuru Mandal under the Mampa Police Station jurisdiction. Officials said the encounter occurred during a routine Greyhounds Police...
tourismnewslive.com

Andhra Pradesh government yesterday decided to resume tourism in the state

The Andhra Pradesh government yesterday decided to resume tourism in the state. The announcement to reopen all the prime tourist attractions was made by the state Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao on Wednesday. He expressed that as the numbers of positive cases have dropped in the country, the tourist spots can now reopen from Thursday.
telugubulletin.com

First Delta Plus Variant case registered in Andhra Pradesh

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) The first Covid-19 Delta Plus Variant case has been registered in Andhra Pradesh, Health Minister Alla Nani said. He told the Delta Plus case was recorded in Tirupati a few days back.
thebharatexpressnews.com

Delta Plus variant in 12 states, Maharashtra has a maximum: government

Fifty-one case of the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus have been detected in 12 states across the country, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of 22, the Center said on Friday, noting that there are still very limited cases of the mutation and that it cannot be deduced that it is showing an upward trend.
martechseries.com

Innoviti Launches G.E.N.I.E, India’s First Smart Marketing app for Local Mobile Retailers to help them revive business impacted by pandemic, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Leading provider of Intelligent payment solutions, Innoviti, today announced the launch of G.E.N.I.E, India’s first smart marketing app for local mobile dealers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Keeping the interests of the mobile dealer community who have been facing the onslaught of online, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – G.E.N.I.E is designed to bring online customers back to retail shops.
stlouisnews.net

PM Modi to review Ayodhya development plan today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the future vision of Ayodhya's development today in a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sources had confirmed on Friday that the future vision includes modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other several...
Public Safetysanjosesun.com

Andhra:4 held for illegal betting in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested four people here in Visakhapatnam for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on cricket matches being played at Pakistan Super League 2021. According to Ravi Kumar, Circle Inspector (CI), PM Palem (Visakhapatnam), police seized two LCD TVs,...
Jobstravelobiz.com

No e-Pass Required To Enter Himachal Pradesh From July 1

Amid the Covid-19 situation in India improved, the state govt of Himachal Pradesh has decided to discontinue the requirement of mandatory e-pass for tourists visiting the state from July 1. The state government has also decided to allow inter-state buses including private ones with 50 percent capacity. It is important...
thenewstrace.com

UP Release Newest Replace: Two extra hours rest from night time curfew in Uttar Pradesh, the federal government informed the timing

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Release Newest Replace: There’s a secure decline in new circumstances of Kovid-19 within the nation. As of late, the Union Ministry of Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare mentioned that 62,224 new circumstances of an infection had been showed within the closing twenty 4 hours. Even supposing those circumstances are greater than Tuesday’s circumstances. However in line with the choice of inflamed according to day on the finish of April, that is time and again much less. Because the circumstances of an infection are reducing within the nation, the state executive may be ceaselessly enjoyable the lockdown. Additionally Learn – Colleges Reopens In UP: UP’s order of Yogi executive will open faculties from elegance 1 to eight, know the date.
peoplesdispatch.org

Indian farmers hit streets in the thousands on ‘Save Agriculture, Save Constitution Day’

In a spectacular show of strength, farmers’ organizations on Saturday protested in front of the houses of governors [Raj Bhavans] and observed ‘Save Agriculture, Save Constitution Day’ in more than 20 States and union territories in India against the three controversial central Farm Laws, and for a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). The leaders maintained that the protest enjoyed the support of all sections of society with people protesting at the district level as well. The farmers, who have been protesting at Delhi’s borders, maintain that the farm laws will compromise the food security of the country by bringing contract farming into effect. Similarly, a significant population of farmers maintain that they will lose their income security as one of the bills proposes the formation of private grain markets.
tucson.com

First case of highly transmissible Delta variant reaches Tucson area

Scientists have found Pima County's first case of the Delta variant. It’s a new, highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This variant is known as B.1.617.2 and originated in India. On Tuesday, the CDC categorized it as a “variant of concern,” among the most worrying variants in circulation.
CNN

What the Delta variant could mean for Covid-19 in the United States

(CNN) — A coronavirus variant first spotted in India is poised to become the dominant one in the United States, where infectious disease modelers say it could cause a "resurgence" of Covid-19 later this year. And it may already account for 1 in every 5 infections nationwide, experts say. The...
thevibes.com

Covid-19 vaccine centres open for walk-ins on receiving appointment: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR – Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced that national vaccination centres will be open for walk-in jabs once those registered for vaccination have received their respective appointments. Reiterating his earlier claims, Khairy expressed confidence that the nation can achieve its 80% target by the end of...