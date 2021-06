Why is Australia warning about warfare with China? A clue: elections loom. Quickly after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted that he had spoken to then US president Donald Trump about Covid-19 final April, he known as for the World Well being Group to be given the identical powers as weapons inspectors when investigating the pandemic within the central Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan, the place the outbreak was first reported.Weapons inspectors, often deployed by the United Nations, are synonymous with warfare, specifically the United States-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. Within the…