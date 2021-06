Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch trotted out to the mound and removed right-hander Wily Peralta in the third inning, even though the 32-year-old veteran had a no-hitter intact. Peralta was only scheduled to pitch one time through the Houston Astros' batting order in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, and he didn't let his team down. Peralta struggled with his command — falling into three-ball counts to six of nine hitters — but kept the Astros hitless and scoreless.