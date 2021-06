Claremore Main Street Executive Assistant Shiloh Johnson discusses the upcoming Downtown Dash and sidewalk sale that kicks off June 6. The Downtown Dash is a virtual 5K celebrating our historic downtown and our connection to the famous Route 66. Participants can run or walk wherever, whenever, and for however long they want! When you do get out there, tags us and share a photo on social media with the hashtag #DowntownDash. We would love to see how much of an impact our main street can make—locally and even across state lines! Each running packet is $30 and consists of a running number and medal. These awesome medals commemorate Route 66. Virtual 5K’s are a great way to get out and get active with family and friends without the pressure and constraints of a typical run. You can even take your medals out and stroll downtown. In fact, we highly encourage it! Our sidewalk sale opens at 8:30 am for early birds and we have so many great restaurants and shops to fill the day. The Downtown Dash is brand new this year and sponsored by the Cherokee Nation.