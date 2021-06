SARANAC LAKE — The village of Saranac Lake will host an open house next week for the public-sector projects funded through the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The open house will take place Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Harrietstown Town Hall, 39 Main St. People will be able to see draft designs for seven projects throughout the downtown area and provide feedback that will help shape the final designs. Village staff, project advisory committee members and consultant team members will be on hand to discuss the project designs and answer questions. No formal presentation is planned, and attendees can drop in at any time during the event.