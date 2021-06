Disclosure- Hello there! Before you get started just wanted to be transparent and let you know that Blogging Unplugged is a blog that makes most of its income from affiliate commissions meaning some of the links on this page are affiliate links and if you purchase a product using our link we will make a small commission. Also, the product purchased will not cost you anything extra and in some cases you might get a decent discount using our links. Thank You for listening and Have a good day.