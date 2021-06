Two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a street in Luton. The 16-year-old victim was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds after officers were called to Stoneygate Road in the Bedfordshire town at around 4pm on Tuesday.He died two hours later, Bedfordshire Police said. Police said a teenager boy - who received hospital treatment for minor injuries - has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Meanwhile another teenager, who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, according to Bedfordshire Police. “Appalling violence has cost a...