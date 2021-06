It is part of a Granthshala and Mail series in which Beijing correspondent Nathan Vanderklip looks at China’s present and future challenges before returning to Canada. In 2013, China took a bold step to solve one of Asia’s toughest problems. It sent one of its most senior diplomats as a special envoy to Myanmar, signaling a renewed desire by Beijing to exit decades of conflict in its neighboring country. In the years that followed, China has forced some of the dozens of armed ethnic groups to come together for talks, sometimes on Chinese soil.