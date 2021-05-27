Cancel
Roads expected to be busy for Memorial Day weekend

By HANK ROWLAND The Brunswick News
Brunswick News
 2021-05-27

Motorists traveling over the Memorial Day weekend in Georgia should find open roads and highways. The state Department of Transportation is seeing to it. It's suspending highway construction projects under its flag until after the three-day holiday. Drivers may run into another kind of obstacle this year: slow-moving traffic given...

thebrunswicknews.com
State
Georgia State
