A lot of people are picking against Nate Diaz in his UFC 263 bout with Leon Edwards. If you just so happen to be one of those people, he has a strongly worded message for you. It seemed to come out of nowhere when it was announced that Diaz was returning to the Octagon, and that he was set to face number three ranked welterweight Leon Edwards. Nate had not fought since his 2019 BMF title fight, and this was a far cry from the flashy type of fights he had been taking lately.