Bonita Unified to Honor Seniors with In-Person Commencement Ceremonies
WHAT: Bonita Unified School District will host three separate in-person commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2021 for San Dimas, Chaparral-Vista and Bonita high schools. As cases of COVID-19 continue to drop throughout Los Angeles County, Bonita Unified is excited to offer an in-person graduation experience for the Class of 2021 and allow seniors to end the year celebrating with family, friends and teachers.caschoolnews.net