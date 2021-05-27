Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Bonita Unified to Honor Seniors with In-Person Commencement Ceremonies

 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT: Bonita Unified School District will host three separate in-person commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2021 for San Dimas, Chaparral-Vista and Bonita high schools. As cases of COVID-19 continue to drop throughout Los Angeles County, Bonita Unified is excited to offer an in-person graduation experience for the Class of 2021 and allow seniors to end the year celebrating with family, friends and teachers.

