Signs point to shift in combating sexual assault in military

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as debunked reports of terrorists attacking its base in Kaduna state. Director Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet described the report as handiwork of merchants of fake news and further disclosed that occupants of the Base are going about their normal businesses. The statement read; “Merchants of fake news are at it again. This time around, their focus is on the premier Nigerian Air Force Base at Kaduna, which they claimed came under terrorist attack in the early hours of today, 26 June 2021.“Members of the public should please disregard the news as it is entirely false. There was nothing of such as the inhabitants of the entire Base are going about their normal activities and duties without any threat whatsoever.” The post NAF dismisses report of terrorists attack at Kaduna base appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.