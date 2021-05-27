Cancel
Congress & Courts

Signs point to shift in combating sexual assault in military

By ROBERT BURNS Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Momentum in Congress for taking sexual assault prosecution powers away from military commanders, combined with a more flexible view by some military leaders, is pointing to a historic shift in the battle against what Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday called “the scourge of sexual assault.”. The leading...

