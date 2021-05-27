Cancel
Farmington, MI

After a virtual 2020, film festival to return to downtown Farmington in 2021

By MJ Galbraith
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greater Farmington Film Festival is returning to downtown Farmington this year, this after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 festival to move exclusively online. Presented by the KickstART Farmington nonprofit arts organization, this year’s Greater Farmington Film Festival will adopt a hybrid model, including virtual movie screenings, outdoor screenings at the Village Commons parking lot, and indoor screenings at the Farmington Civic Theater.

