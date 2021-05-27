After a virtual 2020, film festival to return to downtown Farmington in 2021
The Greater Farmington Film Festival is returning to downtown Farmington this year, this after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 festival to move exclusively online. Presented by the KickstART Farmington nonprofit arts organization, this year’s Greater Farmington Film Festival will adopt a hybrid model, including virtual movie screenings, outdoor screenings at the Village Commons parking lot, and indoor screenings at the Farmington Civic Theater.www.secondwavemedia.com