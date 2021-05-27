THINGS TO DO
The Estate of Artist Jane Tracy Exhibition & Sale — Through June 4 in the Armory Art center's Montgomery Hall, 811 Park Place, West Palm Beach. Tracy's work is described as "powerful and vivid, reflective of the joy that fueled her creative process." (www.JaneTracyArt.com.) Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.- noon Saturdays. Facial coverings and temperature checks may be required for admission. Free. www.armoryart.org; 561-832-1776.palmbeach.floridaweekly.com