West Palm Beach, FL

THINGS TO DO

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease send calendar listings to calendar editor Janis Fontaine at pbnews@floridaweekly.com. The Estate of Artist Jane Tracy Exhibition & Sale — Through June 4 in the Armory Art center’s Montgomery Hall, 811 Park Place, West Palm Beach. Tracy’s work is described as “powerful and vivid, reflective of the joy that fueled her creative process.” (www.JaneTracyArt.com.) Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.- noon Saturdays. Facial coverings and temperature checks may be required for admission. Free. www.armoryart.org; 561-832-1776.

