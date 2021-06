In his new music video for “I Did It,” DJ Khaled moves most of the product placement right to the front, shouting out Bud Light Platinum Seltzer and the app Chime, ostensibly to get the business out of the way and get into the pleasure. Pleasure like watching Megan Thee Stallion parachute in and saddle up on a genuine stallion, Lil Baby take a speed boat for a spin and light his guitar aflame, and DaBaby lose his dominos in the pool. An unseen Post Malone also joins them on the track, all over a sample of “Layla.”