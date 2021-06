When Annsley McAleer’s clients asked her to devise a scheme for their daughters’ bedroom in their new summer home in Ogunquit, Maine, she knew just what colors to choose. “I knew the girls were at an age where they would be interested in blues and greens, so I showed them different options in this color range,” says the designer, whose own daughters are the same age. The clients did have one request: that McAleer design a loft to run across the top of the room as a cozy escape. “It’s just wide enough for them to go up and read,” McAleer says, “or just get away.”