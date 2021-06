Man has always been fascinated by the unknown and the unattainable. First among this list comes the sky. The limitless sky is one thing that holds us in awe. Hence it was not long before attempts were made to reach it. Although reaching it once was not enough; we are now trying to live as close to it as we can. This is, of course, made possible by the magnificent high rise buildings that we see everywhere today. They are popularly called residential towers or high rise towers. These are very tall buildings consisting of many floors with apartments on each floor. Residential towers are always fascinating to people, and they have a certain charm. Most builders use it as a sure-shot way of encouraging their buyers and driving them in.