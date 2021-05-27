Cancel
Real Estate

House Hunting

Florida Weekly
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWest of U.S. 41 on navigable water, just south of Pelican Bay and north of Park Shore in the Seagate community, this two-story, western exposure home designed by Stofft Cooney was built in 2016 and has a sophisticated coastal feel. The great room design has a chef’s kitchen with Wolf, Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances that seamlessly transitions to the outdoor entertaining area complete with remote control screening. Interior finishes include Italian white oak flooring throughout and custom lighting and window treatments. The owner’s suite features two large walk-in closets, a wet bar, sliding door access to the pool area and a white marble bathroom. In addition to the office on the main level, there is an en-suite guest bedroom with access to the pool area. A private elevator brings you upstairs to the family room and two more en-suite bedrooms, each with walk-in closet and private balcony. Outside, beautiful Ipe wood decking accents the lap pool and overflowing spa, and an outdoor kitchen makes enjoying sunsets a breeze. The private dock has direct access to the Gulf of Mexico.

