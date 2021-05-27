Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Don’t let agitated strangers, whatever their names, steal your joy

By KELLY BUSHÉY
Florida Weekly
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleRecently my sister Becky and I were listening to an animated story from a 10-year-old boy who explained to us that, “Girls on the playground can be real Karens.”. We didn’t understand and asked, “What is a Karen?” Using air quotes he told us that a “Karen” was a girl who was not so nice. He further educated us to this term, Karens, by showing us some very entertaining YouTube videos of Karens caught on camera.

naples.floridaweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Things#Lmhc#Hodges University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Youtube
Related
RelationshipsThought Catalog

Please Don’t Let Your Whole Life Revolve Around One Single Thing

Don’t make someone your whole life—not your lover, or your friends, or your parents, or your siblings. People are part of it, but they are not your whole life. I know that saying this out loud doesn’t sound very romantic, but this is an essential thing for you to know. Never let your job or your passion or whatever you like doing the most be everything to you. Make them part of your journey, but never make your whole existence revolve around one thing or one person — because once you lose that thing or anything happens that messes with your relationship with that one person, your entire world will be turned upside down and be completely shattered, and eventually, you will find yourself left with absolutely nothing.
TennisThrive Global

Don’t Let Your Barriers Hold You Back

When I was younger I always looked at people who achieved a lot of success in their own fields and thought they might not have any major issues and probably have a perfect support system to reach the level they did. As I grew older I realized they are just like anyone else with the same anxieties and with similar family problems. Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from French Open and refusal to deal with the media because of her anxieties made me reflect on the importance of not letting our barriers hold us back.
HealthRoanoke Times

Health Matters: Don't let your habits kill you

I’m sick and tired of being lied to by TV doctors and people like you who think they know all there is to know about taking a drink and how bad it is for people. Why don’t all of you just wise up? People have been drinking alcohol since the pyramids, and we’ve all done just fine.
Blackwell, OKJournal Tribune

Pastor Mike: Don't let summer relaxation keep your from God

Hello To Everyone, How is your summer going so far? Even though we have only been in the summer season officially for a couple of days, it seems like it has been longer than that. When school gets out; when the swimming pools open; when vacations start happening, that’s when it starts to feel like summer.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Little Boy Went to Visit His Grandmother

One day, a five-year-old boy went to visit his grandmother. In her bedroom, the kid played with his toys while the older woman was cleaning the furniture. Suddenly, the boy asked his grandma a rather unexpected question: "How come you don't have a boyfriend?" The grandmother laughed and took a break from what she was doing to answer his question.
Hawk Springs, WYTorrington Telegram

Don't let life pass you by

This past weekend I had a unique opportunity to witness first-hand the importance of family from an outsider’s perspective. Allen Vance invited me to visit the Vance and Stevens family reunion in Hawk Springs. During my time in Hawk Springs, I was introduced to several of the Vance and Stevens family members from all across the nation. They were all incredibly friendly and kind-hearted.
Petsheavenofanimals.com

Cat With Four Ears Named Frankenkitten Is Here To Steal Your Heart

For Frankenkitten, he didn’t have an easy start at life. A life on the streets is no life for a kitten, especially one with special needs. He and his cat sibling were discovered underneath a home at around two months of age. The homeowners couldn’t care for the kittens, so they surrendered the two of them to the Geelong Animal Welfare Society in Victoria, Australia.
Theater & DanceA.V. Club

Black TikTokers, tired of being ripped off, will not create a dance for “Thot Shit”

The cycle of popular songs on TikTok has been clear for a while now. A musician releases a track, a viral dance arises and millions of users take their shot at acing it, some of them gaining fame because of it—and then a new song comes along. However, a glitch in the Matrix occurred when “Thot Shit” by Megan Thee Stallion was released and no Black creator stepped in to choreograph a new viral dance for white users to latch onto. It’s called attention to how Black creators drive internet culture and trends, with white people consistently co-opting and profiting off their ideas. There’s now been a deliberate effort by many Black users to not create a dance for the song.
Energy Industrycommunityjournal.net

Don’t let a balloon blunder leave your neighborhood in the dark

Whether you’re celebrating Dad or grads this weekend, there is one party staple that could turn your backyard bash into a blackout — a balloon. Every year, thousands of our customers lose power in balloon-related outages. Over 20,000 We Energies customers lost power in 2020 due to balloons coming into contact with our power lines and other equipment.
SocietySentinel

Don’t let the left feed us peanut butter

The only systemic problem in America today is progressive liberals’ frantic search for redemption in anything race related. This leads me to Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the 1619 Project. They are both unadulterated propaganda. Here, in part is what Wikipedia lists on the subject of CRT:. “Critical race theory...
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Big Freedia Was a Runaway Bride on the Day of Her Wedding

The rapper Big Freedia has been making music for years. She's had her music in a number of commercials, she performed the spoken word interlude in Beyoncé's "Formation," and she has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. On top of that, she's an author who has shared the struggles growing up around poverty and drugs that helped her become the Queen of Bounce Music.
Family Relationshipsskipprichard.com

Don’t Let it Go without Saying

One of the most memorable conversations in my lifetime happened a year ago. It was a relaxed Saturday morning, rather unremarkable as it began, the sunlight poking in the windows early and signaling a perfect weather day. I called my mom, and we spoke for a few hours. Our discussion covered all of our usual topics ranging from career to spiritual, from family to future, from politics to past neighbors and friends. There was nothing we didn’t cover, but I recall sensing something.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Distractify

Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Being related to someone who is convicted of a largely publicized crime is an unenviable position to be in. No matter what you do or accomplish, that fact of life will almost always follow you. While the despair of that particular phenomenon doesn't hold a candle to what the victims of that crime endured, it's still undeniably a difficult circumstance. Something that Derek Chauvin's parents are probably going through right now.
FitnessPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Don’t Let Your Healthy Habits Go On Summer Vacation

Summer is here! The weather is warm, the days are long and towns and tourist attractions are finally opening back up. If you are like me, you are longing to go on your first vacation in more than a year. Taking a trip for a week or a long weekend is a great way to relieve stress and have some fun, but after waiting so long, we could be tempted to completely throw caution to the wind and let our eating and fitness efforts get away from us.
InternetPosted by
News Talk KIT

Do You Know Where Your Kids Are on The Internet?

This month is Internet Safety Month and officials with UScellular say many parents believe parenting is harder Today than it was 20-years-ago mainly because of technology. A recent survey by UScellular shows that 93% of parents in 2020 monitored their child’s cellphone usage, up from 81% in 2019. Working from home, attending school virtually, interacting with friends, attending online summer camps, and using telemedicine are just some of the ways we have increased our internet usage. A press release from UScellular says;