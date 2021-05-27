Don’t let agitated strangers, whatever their names, steal your joy

Don’t make someone your whole life—not your lover, or your friends, or your parents, or your siblings. People are part of it, but they are not your whole life. I know that saying this out loud doesn’t sound very romantic, but this is an essential thing for you to know. Never let your job or your passion or whatever you like doing the most be everything to you. Make them part of your journey, but never make your whole existence revolve around one thing or one person — because once you lose that thing or anything happens that messes with your relationship with that one person, your entire world will be turned upside down and be completely shattered, and eventually, you will find yourself left with absolutely nothing.