Don’t let agitated strangers, whatever their names, steal your joy
Recently my sister Becky and I were listening to an animated story from a 10-year-old boy who explained to us that, “Girls on the playground can be real Karens.”. We didn’t understand and asked, “What is a Karen?” Using air quotes he told us that a “Karen” was a girl who was not so nice. He further educated us to this term, Karens, by showing us some very entertaining YouTube videos of Karens caught on camera.naples.floridaweekly.com