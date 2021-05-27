Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Top five weekend events: Brown's Island pod-seating concerts, Hard Seltzer Saturday & outdoor public pools open early for Memorial Day

By Colleen Curran
Richmond.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate Memorial Day weekend with outdoor concerts on Brown’s Island and at Pocahontas State Park, plus four city pools open early for the holiday. The Embers stop by Pocahontas State Park for an outdoor concert of their signature “beach music,” a blend of rhythm, blues and feel-good tunes. The band will be performing with founding drummer Bobby Tomlinson and singer-saxophonist Craig Woolard, who first performed with the group in the 1970s. 7 p.m. (gates at 6 p.m.) at Heritage Center Amphitheater at 10301 State Park Road, Chesterfield. $15. https://www.myticketstobuy.com/event/1692.

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Pocahontas, VA
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Pocahontas State Park#Public Pools#Rock Concerts#Music Concerts#Festivals And Concerts#Hotchkiss Pool#Bud Light Hard Seltzer#The Popup Market#N Arthur Ashe Blvd#Apollo#Afro Cuban#Edm#Randolph Pool#Blackwell Pool#U St#Outdoor Concerts#Outdoor City Pools#Fairmount Pool#Weekends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Virginia StateOnlyInYourState

An Underrated Virginia State Park, Occoneechee State Park Is A Lakefront Adventure Waiting To Happen

How many of Virginia’s state parks have you visited? There are so many incredible options to choose from, no matter the region you’re visiting. Some, like Grayson Highlands State Park, are famous for their epic mountain views. Yet for every popular state park, there are a few that are relatively lesser-known and no less remarkable. Today’s destination certainly qualifies. Occoneechee State Park, located near Clarksville, is a lakefront destination with endless activities and amenities. Whether you’re looking for waterfront camping, quality time on the water, or some one-of-a-kind nature trails, you’ll be glad you paid a visit to this lovely park.
Richmond, VANBC12

Dept. of Wildlife Resources to host ‘Run for the Wild’ 5K/walk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resouces will host its “Run for the Wild” 5K/walk in May. The virtual running event will support the DWR’s mission to ensure wildlife has a healthy place to live and thrive in Virginia. Proceeds will benefit the Restore the Wild initiative...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

Historic Linden Row outlier begins new chapter as apartments

After years in the shadow of Linden Row Inn, the last of the original Linden Row homes not included in the hotel is getting ready to be reintroduced to society. Douglas Development is finishing up an apartment conversion of the house at 114 E. Franklin St., the easternmost of the mid-19th century rowhomes that make up the historic Linden Row block.
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Try Plexaderm’s 10 Min Challenge

RICHMOND, Va. -- Want to improve your appearance this spring? Lifestyle consultant Scott DeFalco stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on his secret to tightening and erasing the look of under eye bags and wrinkles instantly with Plexaderm. As part of a Virginia This Morning special, viewers...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Richmond, VArichmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

There’s music in the air and in the pods at Brown’s Island, farmers markets are open, Shakespeare’s online, and it’s time for an art-related stroll in the Fan. Have a great week!. A Toast to the People. The long-running concert series Friday Cheers is back for its second show this...
Richmond, VANBC12

Richmond’s First Baptist Church unveils shower renovations for the homeless

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s First Baptist Church is unveiling its renovated shower facility for the homeless community after the demand grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility includes eight showers, including two that are handicap accessible. These areas include soap, shampoo, bathroom stalls, and a washer and dryer. “Homeless...
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Jason Aldean 2021 concert tour includes three Virginia stops

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Jason Aldean will launch his Back in the Saddle Tour 2021 on Aug. 5 in Virginia Beach, and the tour includes stops at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow (Oct. 16) and the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville (Oct. 21). Tickets for...
Richmond, VArvahub.com

Richmond’s Institute for Contemporary Art celebrates third anniversary

Virginia Commonwealth University’s Institute for Contemporary Art recently celebrated its third anniversary after a year marked by a four-month pandemic closure and declining attendance. The Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond recently celebrated its third anniversary after a year marked by a four-month pandemic closure and...