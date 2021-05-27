Top five weekend events: Brown's Island pod-seating concerts, Hard Seltzer Saturday & outdoor public pools open early for Memorial Day
Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with outdoor concerts on Brown’s Island and at Pocahontas State Park, plus four city pools open early for the holiday. The Embers stop by Pocahontas State Park for an outdoor concert of their signature “beach music,” a blend of rhythm, blues and feel-good tunes. The band will be performing with founding drummer Bobby Tomlinson and singer-saxophonist Craig Woolard, who first performed with the group in the 1970s. 7 p.m. (gates at 6 p.m.) at Heritage Center Amphitheater at 10301 State Park Road, Chesterfield. $15. https://www.myticketstobuy.com/event/1692.richmond.com