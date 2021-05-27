Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

Social service agencies earn Naples Woman’s Club grants

Florida Weekly
 13 days ago

The Naples Woman’s Club awarded more than $135,000 in grants to 12 key social service agencies serving the Naples area needy this season. With a special focus on agencies who addressed critical problems during the pandemic, the club donated to multiple agencies providing food and housing for the hungry and homeless, support for veterans, migrants, foster care youth, and mental and physical health needs.

naples.floridaweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Society
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Social Service#Charity#Homeless Veterans#Homeless Youth#Children And Youth#The Naples Woman S Club#Meals Of Hope#Florida Lions Eye Clinic#Nwc#The Bhatta Estate#Naples Senior Center#Multiple Agencies#Recipients#Foster Care Youth#Club President#Christian#Culinary Adventure#Physical Health#Wounded Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Charities
Related
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Naples, FLWINKNEWS.com

Wounded Warriors sues Naples over veteran housing dispute

A nonprofit working to better the lives of veterans is in a dispute with a Southwest Florida city over one of its projects aimed to put a roof over the heads of former military service members. Wounded Warriors of Collier County is suing the City of Naples after Naples City...
Naples, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Changes & Moving Forward

Last week I mentioned the new building about to be constructed on U.S. 41 East and Bayshore Drive, but I never went further about all the construction taking place on Thomasson Drive, close to the Botanical Garden. It’s a huge project and a lot of dollars as the Bayshore CRA constructs a large roundabout to handle all the traffic in that area, including boats that must get through that intersection. While they are at it, they will add landscaping, repair the existing sidewalk, and upgrade the stormwater system for that area. If you haven’t driven down there in a year or so, you won’t even recognize it. There is regentrification going on everyplace in East Naples, and this is a major project! For you residents who have lived here for more than 20 years, and those who have just gotten here and had no idea what it was before, it’s amazing! This area was probably the most dangerous area in Collier County, and now families enjoy the outdoor eating establishments, take their kids to the Garden, go to Sugden Park to fish with their kids or see a waterskiing show, eat at one of the charming little places along the way, or of course, there is always 360 Market awaiting you, or the Pickleball Courts, or Celebration Park, probably one of the most talked about areas of all! WHAT a transformation! Of course, the Brewery is marvelous, and for those who aren’t beer drinkers like me, they have an outstanding homemade Root Beer like they used to make Root Beer Floats with!!
Naples, FLFlorida Weekly

The Lutgert Companies completes new professional center

The Lutgert Companies have completed construction of the new Lutgert Professional Center, located just south of Pine Ridge Road at 4850 US 41 in Naples. DeAngelis Diamond served as general contractor of the three-story office building designed by David Corban Architects. Grady Minor is the project’s engineering firm; landscape architecture was designed by Jeffrey S. Curl of eMerge Design and installed by O’Donnell Landscaping. It is the first Class A office constructed on the North Trail in over a decade.
Naples, FLlifeinnaples.net

VILLAGE SCHOOL OF NAPLES ACQUIRES QUEST

VILLAGE SCHOOL OF NAPLES ACQUIRES QUEST FOR SUCCESS; HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL PROGRAM WILL REMAIN AVAILABLE TO COMMUNITY. The Village School of Naples, an independent school serving students in Preschool through 12th grade, announced that it will acquire Quest for Success. Under the transaction, the highly successful college preparatory program will operate as a division of The Village School while remaining available to all Collier County students.
Naples, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Kohl’s co-founder pledges $10M to downtown theatre campus project

NAPLES — Tony-award winning Broadway producers and Naples residents Patty and Jay Baker have committed to a second $10 million pledge for the new Gulfshore Playhouse Cultural Campus in the downtown Naples Design District. With a planned groundbreaking for September, the Bakers recently pledged to. match all gifts made by...
Collier County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Doberman in Collier County gives birth to 18 puppies

A Doberman in Collier County recently gave birth to 18 puppies. It isn’t quite a world record, but it’s still a lot!. The new mama gave birth to the puppies with no help from a veterinarian, and the pups will have a lot of company: there are five kids in the house.