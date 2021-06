In the decade since the release of her infamous and often derided debut single, “Friday,” Rebecca Black has occupied an inescapably exposed sphere of the internet. Just 13 years old when “Friday” was released, Black has come of age during the formation of the social media attention economy — a daunting task in and of itself — but one made all the more brutal by the immense online scrutiny that emerged in the wake of the song’s release. Though occasionally prone to uninspired lyricism and production, Black’s debut EP, Rebecca Black Was Here, is a refreshingly earnest and vulnerable rumination on heartbreak, warped perceptions and the parasocial relationships bred by the social media age.