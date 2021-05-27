Treating hepatitis B in HIV patients can reduce risk of primary liver cancer, Penn Medicine study finds

A new study led by Penn Medicine researchers found that in patients with both HIV and hepatitis B, treatment of hepatitis B reduces the risk of primary liver cancer. The team, led by associate professor of medicine Vincent Lo Re and University of Washington professor Nina Kim, analyzed over 8,000 Americans and Canadians infected with both HIV and hepatitis B, or HBV. The study found that the presence of HBV resulted in a two-fold increase in the risk of primary liver cancer. They also found that long-term treatment of hepatitis B reduced the risk by 58%.