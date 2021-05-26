Brad’s Bites: A Wild Week

It’s been a wild week. We were blessed with rains in the northern Red River valley that gave the catfish a fresh drink. However, water levels remain seriously low from Oslo to the south and heavy rains brought Drayton up nearly four feet but the river is quickly falling now. The recent cool temperatures have brought water temperatures from a high of about 68 down into the low 60s. The forecast looks to be cool for the next few days, but this is not a bad thing as it will prolong the prespawn bite.