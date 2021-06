LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A stationary front to the north and west of Texoma, along with lots of moisture and outflow boundaries from last nights and this mornings storms to act as a catalyst, we expect to see widespread showers and storms for the rest of the overnight hours. Hazards include 60-80 mph winds, up to golf-ball sized hail, and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. 2-4″ of rainfall is expected across Texoma through the next few days, putting low-lying areas and creeks/streams at risk for flooding. Currently there is a flood watch in effect for most of Texoma until tomorrow evening. Tonight’s showers and storms look to persist until dawn tomorrow morning.