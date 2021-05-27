Make headlines in Walter Cronkite’s former brownstone
The longtime New York City home of “the most trusted man in America” is for sale at $7.7 million. Walter Cronkite, the CBS news icon who brought stories such as JFK’s assassination, America landing on the moon, and Watergate to millions of Americans, bought the four-story brownstone for $40,000, soon after moving to New York in the early 1950s. Built in 1880, it is the home where Walter and his wife, Mary “Betsy” Cronkite, raised their three children. Walter died in 2009.naples.floridaweekly.com