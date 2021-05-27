Cancel
Make headlines in Walter Cronkite’s former brownstone

By TOPTENREALESTATEDEALS.COM
Florida Weekly
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe longtime New York City home of “the most trusted man in America” is for sale at $7.7 million. Walter Cronkite, the CBS news icon who brought stories such as JFK’s assassination, America landing on the moon, and Watergate to millions of Americans, bought the four-story brownstone for $40,000, soon after moving to New York in the early 1950s. Built in 1880, it is the home where Walter and his wife, Mary “Betsy” Cronkite, raised their three children. Walter died in 2009.

