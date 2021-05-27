Huskies pick new wrestling coach
The Owatonna High School activities department has selected Derek Johnson as the new head wrestling coach pending school board approval. “We are very pleased and excited to have Derek joining our coaching staff at Owatonna High School,” said Owatonna Activities Director Marc Achterkirch. “Coach Johnson brings a tremendous amount of wrestling knowledge and experience to the position. Coach Johnson will be an excellent leader and role model to help develop great students on and off the mat.”www.steelecountytimes.com