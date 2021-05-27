Saddle up for “Gala of the Royal Horses” to benefit Naples riding center
“Gala of the Royal Horses,” an elaborate traveling show featuring 11 horses from around the world, including Lipizzaner stallions and Andalusian, Friesian and the Arabian breed, comes to town as a benefit for the Naples Therapeutic Riding Center. Three performances take place Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6, in NTRC’s covered arena at 206 Pine Ridge Drive. Concessions will be provided by Rip Tide Brewery.naples.floridaweekly.com