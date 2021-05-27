Saddle up for “Gala of the Royal Horses” to benefit Naples riding center

The cat's in the cradle and the wolf is at the door. That's bad news in fairy tales, but happy developments for The Marco Island Historical Museum. The pre-Columbian era Key Marco Cat on loan to the museum built for it will officially be here until 2026, thanks to unusual five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History. It is, say Marco officials, the longest period the Key Marco Cat has been on loan to any other institution. The original stay had been only for two years, 2019-2021.