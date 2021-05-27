Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

Saddle up for “Gala of the Royal Horses” to benefit Naples riding center

By SPECIAL TO FLORIDA WEEKLY
Florida Weekly
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Gala of the Royal Horses,” an elaborate traveling show featuring 11 horses from around the world, including Lipizzaner stallions and Andalusian, Friesian and the Arabian breed, comes to town as a benefit for the Naples Therapeutic Riding Center. Three performances take place Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6, in NTRC’s covered arena at 206 Pine Ridge Drive. Concessions will be provided by Rip Tide Brewery.

naples.floridaweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riding Horses#The Horses#Saddle#Horseback Riding#Royalty#Arabian Peninsula#Andalusian#Ntrc#Rip Tide Brewery#Arabians#Showtime#Gala#Lipizzaner Stallions#Riders#Tickets#Drive#Volunteer Opportunities#Adults#Vienna#Master
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Pets
Related
Naples, FLWINKNEWS.com

Manatees put on show for Naples Pier visitors

Manatees put on quite the show at one Southwest Florida beach. On Monday, those at Naples Pier got an incredible surprise. WINK News was told that it’s manatee mating season and the animals are out and about. Maycie Cooper lives in Naples. “Have you guys ever seen anything like this...
Naples, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

MCC Spices it Up for Cinco De Mayo

The Marco Cruise Club celebrated Cinco de Mayo with lunch at K Rico Restaurant in Naples during a May 6 event hosted by members Joe Lagano and his wife, Carol. Some MCC members boated from Marco up the Intracoastal Waterway to Naples Bayfront harbor, while others drove to meet up for the event. “It was a wonderful opportunity for new cruisers to acquaint themselves with seasoned members,” said Lagano, “while we all enjoyed a bit of spice in celebration of this ethnic cuisine.”
Naples, FLnaplesillustrated.com

Soulful Soup

The Local in Naples. Owner and chef Jeff Mitchell sources many of his ingredients from nearby Inyoni Organic Farm, which uses a method called regenerative farming to replenish the soil while growing diverse produce. Mitchell maximizes the nutritional benefits of lentils, almonds, and other items on his menu by sprouting...
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Collier County, FLMarconews.com

Key Marco Cat stays longer, gets more rare friends in museum exhibition

The cat's in the cradle and the wolf is at the door. That's bad news in fairy tales, but happy developments for The Marco Island Historical Museum. The pre-Columbian era Key Marco Cat on loan to the museum built for it will officially be here until 2026, thanks to unusual five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History. It is, say Marco officials, the longest period the Key Marco Cat has been on loan to any other institution. The original stay had been only for two years, 2019-2021.
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Naples, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: The Catch of the Pelican

NAPLES, Fla.- Happy Foodie Friday!. More Explores visited The Catch of the Pelican at Naples Grande Beach Resort this morning to check out their new Brunch A La Kitchen. Every week, More Explores gives you a behind the scenes look at some our favorite SWFL restaurants. At The Catch of the Pelican, you can experience behind the scenes in the kitchen yourself.
Collier County, FLFlorida Weekly

Golf Fore Kids Pro-Am at The Old Collier Golf Club

Participants at Naples Children & Education Foundation’s Golf Fore Kids Pro-Am recently enjoyed a casual lunch and clinic on the driving range, an 18-hole tournament with four golf professionals — Peter Jacobsen, Bobby Clampett, Dudley Hart and John Harris — and a fabulous outdoor dinner with special wines donated by NCEF Trustees and donors. The benefit helps NCEF fund effective charitable programs that significantly improve the lives of underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County.
Naples, FLfloridaweekly.com

The Club at the Dunes names tennis facility after long-time pros

The Club at the Dunes, a private club within The Dunes of Naples residential community in North Naples, has named its tennis facility The John & Lisa Preeg Tennis Center. The Preegs have dominated the junior coaching scene in Naples over the past 30 years with many of their students gaining college scholarships and enjoying success on the professional tour.
Florida Statenaplesillustrated.com

Backyard Parks to Visit in Southwest Florida

Exploring the outdoors is the perfect activity this summer. And you don’t have to go far—Naples is within easy driving distance of several state and national parks. “If you’re into hiking, swimming, snorkeling, canoeing, or any other outdoor recreation, there are opportunities for them here,” says Alex Levine, education manager at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida in Naples.
Collier County, FLMarconews.com

3 To Do: Public art and sports, more

1. Thursday: Public art and sports — a winning team?. At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Virtual lecture, with local Q&A, on public art and how it fits into sports facilities and other venues for exercise and play. Public art catalyst Helen Lessick, based in Los Angeles, will share her...
Naples, FLnaplesillustrated.com

Tobye Studio Theatre Lifts the Curtain

The Naples Players is set to reopen its Tobye Studio Theatre on Wednesday, May 19, with An Ideal Husband, Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy that revolves around blackmail and political corruption in late nineteenth century England. The play will hit the stage through June 13. An Ideal Husband was originally set...
Naples, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Kohl’s co-founder pledges $10M to downtown theatre campus project

NAPLES — Tony-award winning Broadway producers and Naples residents Patty and Jay Baker have committed to a second $10 million pledge for the new Gulfshore Playhouse Cultural Campus in the downtown Naples Design District. With a planned groundbreaking for September, the Bakers recently pledged to. match all gifts made by...
Naples, FLluxuryrealestate.com

Gulf Coast International Properties® Announces Matthew and Megan Chionis as Agents of the Month for April 2021

NAPLES, FL - Gulf Coast International Properties® is pleased to announce Matt and Megan Chionis have been named Agents of the Month for April 2021. Originally from Chicagoland, the husband-and-wife team founded and built a successful consulting company. Matt and Megan provide exclusive services to affluent clientele and understand the unique needs, desires and lifestyles of the Naples luxury buyer.