Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

By ZEKE MILLER, AAMER MADHANI
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.

After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak, aiming to head off GOP complaints the president has not been tough enough as well as to use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction.

Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to report back within 90 days, and he told reporters on Thursday that he aimed to release their results publicly. The Democrat directed U.S. national laboratories to assist with the investigation and the intelligence community to prepare a list of specific queries for the Chinese government. He called on China to cooperate with international probes into the origins of the pandemic.

Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have promoted the theory that the virus emerged from a laboratory accident rather than naturally through human contact with an infected animal in Wuhan, China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXlsx_0aCmFQ1K00

Biden ordered an initial intelligence review in March and upon being presented with its conclusions as part of his regular presidential daily briefing determined more digging was required. He also ordered that excerpts of the assessment be declassified to demonstrate the U.S. government’s commitment to investigating the origins of the pandemic and to increase pressure on China to cooperate, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday.

“He felt that it was important given a lot of confusion out there to make public, not only what the (Intelligence Community) had done, but also to expand the investigation for 90 days, add more components of the federal government, including our national labs and our health and medical expertise,” she said. “So that’s exactly what we did.”

Biden in a statement said the majority of the intelligence community had “coalesced” around those two scenarios but “do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.” He revealed that two agencies lean toward the animal link and “one leans more toward” the lab theory, “each with low or moderate confidence.”

“The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence,” said Biden.

His statement came after weeks of the administration endeavoring to avoid public discussion of the lab leak theory and privately suggesting it was farfetched.

China on Thursday accused Biden’s administration of now playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which was first detected in China in late 2019. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Biden’s order showed the U.S. “does not care about facts and truth, nor is it interested in serious scientific origin tracing.”

In another sign of shifting attitudes on the origins of the virus, the Senate on Wednesday approved two Wuhan lab-related amendments without opposition, attaching them to a largely unrelated bill to increase U.S. investments in innovation.

One of the amendments, from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., would block U.S. funding of Chinese “gain of function” research on enhancing the severity or transmissibility of a virus. Paul has been critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, and aggressively questioned him at a recent Senate hearing over the work in China. The other amendment was from GOP Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and it would prevent any funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

As for the origin of pandemic, Fauci, a White House coronavirus adviser, said Wednesday that he and most others in the scientific community “believe that the most likely scenario is that this was a natural occurrence, but no one knows that 100% for sure.”

“And since there’s a lot of concern, a lot of speculation and since no one absolutely knows that, I believe we do need the kind of investigation where there’s open transparency and all the information that’s available, to be made available, to scrutinize,” Fauci said at a Senate hearing.

Psaki said the White House supports a new World Health Organization investigation in China, but that an effective probe “would require China finally stepping up and allowing access needed to determine the origins.”

Biden still held out the possibility that a firm conclusion may never be reached, given the Chinese government’s refusal to fully cooperate with international investigations.

“The failure to get our inspectors on the ground in those early months will always hamper any investigation into the origin of COVID-19,” he said.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington, without mentioning the Biden order, accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game while ignoring the urgent need to combat the pandemic.

“Smear campaign and blame shifting are making a comeback, and the conspiracy theory of ‘lab leak’ is resurfacing,” the embassy said in a statement posted Wednesday on its website.

Administration officials continue to harbor strong doubts about the lab leak theory. Rather, they view China’s refusal to cooperate in the investigation — particularly on something of such magnitude — as emblematic of other irresponsible actions on the world stage.

The State Department, which ended one Trump-era probe into the Chinese lab theory this spring, said it was continuing to cooperate with other government agencies and pressed China to cooperate with the world.

“China’s position that their part in this investigation is complete is disappointing and at odds with the rest of the international community that is working collaboratively across the board to bring an end to this pandemic and improve global health security,” said spokesman Ned Price.

The White House also hopes Biden’s commitment to the investigation will stand in contrast to the last administration, which in the earliest days of the pandemic refused to press China to reveal more about the origins and course of the deadly disease because it was fearful of disrupting trade talks in an election year.

___

Associated Press writers Christina Larson, Matthew Lee, Lisa Mascaro and Ken Moritsugu contributed to this report.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

470K+
Followers
241K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#U S Officials#Campaign Officials#Ap#Democrat#Republicans#Intelligence Community#Foreign Ministry#Senate#The White House#World Health Organization#Associated Press#Chinese Embassy#State Department#Investigation#President Joe Biden#Unnamed Political Forces#Chinese Government#Administration Officials#International Probes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
Intel
News Break
Data Security
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House reviewing ransomware threat, Biden to discuss with Putin

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has launched a review of the threat posed by ransomware attacks and he will discuss the issue of harboring such hackers with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, the White House said on Wednesday. “The president has launched a rapid strategic review...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

American imprisoned in Russia urges Biden to arrange exchange

A former US Marine imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges has urged President Joe Biden to arrange a prisoner exchange with Russian leader Vladimir Putin when the two meet in Geneva on June 16. The interview came two weeks before Biden is to meet for the first time as US president with Putin, amid deeply troubled ties between the two countries.
Congress & Courtsamericanmilitarynews.com

Sen. Cotton, bipartisan lawmakers call for Pentagon list of companies linked to China’s military

A group of bipartisan lawmakers, including Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Gary Peters (D-MI), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Representatives Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and Liz Cheney (R-WY) sent a letter on Tuesday calling on the Department of Defense to release a report identifying Chinese military companies, which has been delayed for more than a month.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Pompeo Says 'Every Piece of Evidence' Points to Wuhan Lab Leak

"Every piece of evidence" points to the theory that the coronavirus escaped from China's virus research institute in Wuhan, Secretary Mike Pompeo said Tuesday. President Donald Trump's former top diplomat at the State Department has stuck to his COVID-19 origin theory since the start of the pandemic, citing a supposed mountain of evidence despite skepticism from the media and prominent members of the scientific community.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state-media editor tells China to prep nukes for ‘showdown’ with US

Last week, Hu Xijin, the editor of China’s state-run Global Times, called for China to increase its nuclear arsenal in anticipation of “a high-intensity showdown between the US and China.”. According to the Australia-based Daily Telegraph, Hu gave his remarks on the Chinese Weibo social media app nearly immediately after...
Congress & Courtswcn247.com

US Sen Cruz: Biden showed 'weakness,' emboldened Hamas

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz says President Joe Biden is being soft on Israel's foes and inviting more violence. Cruz told The Associated Press on Monday that Biden's policies showed “weakness” and had emboldened Hamas' militants who rule the Gaza Strip and fired rockets on Jerusalem on May 10. Eleven days of war followed, in which more than 250 people were killed, most of the Palestinians. Cruz was one of four American Republicans in Israel in recent days, including Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
ElectionsForeign Policy

Biden Is Going Protectionist. Republicans Are Going Off the Deep End.

Last week, I attended a webinar hosted by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft titled “What Does a Foreign Policy for the Middle Class Look Like?” The idea of a “foreign policy for the middle class,” championed by Joe Biden during the 2020 election, has an appeal so powerful as to be almost insidious. Of course U.S. foreign policy should advance the interests of most Americans, but would the mildly protectionist reforms proposed by Biden accomplish that objective? I was eager to hear an alternative view from Quincy, a collection of scholars and analysts who believe that U.S. foreign policy since at least the end of the Cold War has become overmilitarized, overambitious, and overstretched.