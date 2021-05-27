PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that on May 25
Notice is hereby given that on May 25, 2021 Seneca Resources Company, LLC, 51 Zents Blvd., Brookville, PA 15825 email- SRBCnotices@srcx.com, (814) 849-4555 has filed a Notice of Intent (NOI) (NOI-2021-0140) with the Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) seeking Approval by Rule (ABR) pursuant to 18 C.F.R. §806.22(f) for the consumptive use of water for drilling and development of natural gas well(s) on the PHC 2H drilling pad, located in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, Pennsylvania.www.theprogressnews.com