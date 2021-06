I recently dyed my hair last week with One n' Only Argan Oil black box dye, and I think it ruined my hair. . It's super dry and brittle and I lost a lot of curl and my self-confidence is plummeting because of it. Since I dyed it I bought a new conditioner (shea moisture strengthen and restore i think? it's brown), did a hair mask (also shea moisture), and have been using argan oil when I wash my hair. So far, I haven't noticed a change and I don't know how to get my hair healthy again. I don't want to cut it off because I finally got to the length that I wanted. I just don't know what to do.