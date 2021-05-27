Teresa M. Crans 1934-2021
CANFIELD — Teresa M. Crans, 87, wife of beloved husband Dr. Charles A. Crans, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was born May 10, 1934, in Braddock, Pa., daughter of John and Francis Hejnosz. Teresa married Charles on July 2, 1955, and began raising their family while her husband completed medical school and a residency in Youngstown. After her husband completed a three-year military duty, which included moves to San Diego, Calif., Pittsburgh, Pa. and Jacksonville, Fla., she returned to Youngstown to raise her five children.www.vindy.com