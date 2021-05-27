Teresa M. Crans 1934-2021

National Police Week occurs every May, but like almost everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited or changed activities honoring officers during 2020 and 2021. This week, according to the National Law Enforcement organization’s (www.nleomf.org) website, virtual events were on tap from Monday through today, including an online candlelight vigil that was held Thursday evening. Also online were ceremonies to honor those fallen officers whose names have been recently added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.