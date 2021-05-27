Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngstown, OH

Teresa M. Crans 1934-2021

Vindy.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANFIELD — Teresa M. Crans, 87, wife of beloved husband Dr. Charles A. Crans, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was born May 10, 1934, in Braddock, Pa., daughter of John and Francis Hejnosz. Teresa married Charles on July 2, 1955, and began raising their family while her husband completed medical school and a residency in Youngstown. After her husband completed a three-year military duty, which included moves to San Diego, Calif., Pittsburgh, Pa. and Jacksonville, Fla., she returned to Youngstown to raise her five children.

www.vindy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, OH
State
Maine State
Canfield, OH
Obituaries
City
Boardman, OH
City
Poland, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Youngstown, OH
Obituaries
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Canfield, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mass#St Christine Church#Dr Charles#Wife#Husband#Daughter#Family#Siblings#Myrtle Beach#Pittsburgh#Braddock#Choctaw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Higgins-Love

The upcoming marriage of Carla Higgins and Lawrence Love of Youngstown is being announced by their parents, Curtis and Susie Bryant and Nathaniel and Marvice Hammonds. Invitations will be sent out for the wedding to be held at 3 p.m. July 10, 2021, at Mount Gilead Baptist Church in Youngstown.
Canfield, OHVindy.com

Windsor House resident turning 100

CANFIELD — Saturday is going to be big for residents of Windsor House of Canfield. Therese Congelis will be celebrating her 100th birthday on that day while enjoying family and friends. She was born Therese Jeanne d’Arc Bergeron on May 23, 1921. She attended St. Joseph High School in Lowell,...
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Winston-Gibboney

Ms. Jalaeia Danae Winston and Mr. Christopher Jordan Gibboney, both of Girard, are finalizing plans for their wedding, which will take place in the late spring of this year 2021. Invitations will be extended to the prospective guests for the marriage ceremony. Mr. Eric Winston of Chillicothe and Mrs. Kimberly...
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Years Ago | May 16th

Vindicator file photo / May 16, 1962 | Jerold S. Meyer, second from right, general manager of Strouss-Hirshberg Co., receives a plaque as “Boss of the Year” from Mrs. Marie Dunn, president of the Youngstown chapter, American Business Women’s Association, at the Bosses Night banquet. Others from left are Dr. Beryl D. Orris, Miss Annabelle Brooking, and Mrs. Ruth Sebulsky, who was honored by the group as “Woman of the Year.”
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Lit Youngstown seeks Andrews Avenue memories

YOUNGSTOWN — Lit Youngstown, in collaboration with the Youngstown State University Department of Art, is seeking memories from current and past residents on the Andrews Avenue-Logan Avenue corridor for the next installment of the Andrews Avenue Memory Mural. The first segment of the mural focused on downtown Youngstown. Dozens of...
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Resident, community mourn loss of white deer

YOUNGSTOWN — Last week, tragedy struck for the community as news of a white, white-tailed deer died. Affectionately known as Bella, she was nearly 2 years old. She left a legacy, bringing people together. Robert Coggeshall, of Youngstown, spent some time nearly every day with Bella, whom he described as...
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Leos keep Justin’s memory alive

National Police Week occurs every May, but like almost everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited or changed activities honoring officers during 2020 and 2021. This week, according to the National Law Enforcement organization’s (www.nleomf.org) website, virtual events were on tap from Monday through today, including an online candlelight vigil that was held Thursday evening. Also online were ceremonies to honor those fallen officers whose names have been recently added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.
Mcdonald, OHVindy.com

Double the fun

McDONALD — In a graduating class of 72 students at McDonald High School, twins make up more than 19 percent. Gregory and Kathryn Merdich; Mike and Nick Ferradino; James and Rylie Mays; Maddy and Molly Howard; Emma and Ethan O’Connell; Nikolina and Diana Drobnjak; and Tara and Collin Mulrooney comprise the astounding seven sets of twins of the Class of 2021 set to get their diplomas Saturday.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Warren G. Harding Students Explore World of Welding

Warren G. Harding High School offers an accredited welding program that provides students with the skills needed to pursue an apprenticeship with an employer after high school. Giving the Mahoning Valley a prepared workforce is the basis of this program, says Harding High School Principal Dante Capers. “I’m excited to...
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Shy over shots

School districts in Mahoning and Columbiana counties worked in concert to promote opportunities for 16- and 17-year-old students to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during the first weeks in May. However, student participation in receiving the free vaccinations varied by district. More than 300 students in 19 Mahoning and Columbiana...
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Religion news

CLERGY CHANGES: Bishop David Bonnar of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has made the following clergy appointments:. • The Rev. Zachary Coulter has been appointed administrator of St. Joseph Randolph, effective June 1, due to the conclusion of Father Thomas Acker’s assignment there. Coulter will remain administrator of St. Peter of the Fields in Rootstown.
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Springfield pilot must face charge

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Carla Baldwin of Youngstown Municipal Court on Friday refused to dismiss the misdemeanor criminal charge against Christopher Wilkinson, 32, of Springfield Township, for flying too low over Stambaugh Stadium during a 2019 Youngstown State University football game. Baldwin held a hearing in April and heard testimony on...
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

BUSINESS UPDATES | Cafaro Foundation awards $90,000 in scholarships

NILES — Cafaro Foundation trustees recently approved $90,000 in scholarships to help area students advance their college or high school educations. The 30 winners are from communities in the Ohio and Pennsylvania region. They were selected primarily for their academic merit, while the trustees also considered the students’ financial need and the recommendations of teachers and guidance counselors, a news release states.
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Youngstown

One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning on the south side of Youngstown. Police were called to reports of gunfire around 3:00 AM in the area of Market Street and Judson Avenue. Nearby, they found a vehicle on Southern Boulevard with two victims inside. One person was...
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Youngstown hosts community health fair

In Youngstown, many were able to enjoy Saturday's weather in Wick Park for the Back to Park Community Fair. The City of Youngstown Parks and Recreation teamed up with the YMCA to host more than 20 vendors offering local resources, seasonal employment, giveaways and vaccines. Although this is the inaugural...
Columbiana, OHSalem News Online

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to promote men’s health

COLUMBIANA — Adam Pratt, owner and operator at Youngstown Cycle and Speed, is bringing a combination of vintage high-performance to Columbiana May 23. Motorcyclists can register online to participate in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride promoting men’s health. Riders can register at www.gentlemansride.com by left clicking The Rides tab located at...
Hermitage, PAbusinessjournaldaily.com

With Outings Rebooked, Outlook is Good for Tam O’Shanter

Submitted by John Kerins, PGA director of golf/co-owner, Tam O’Shanter Golf Course, Hermitage, Pa. We are getting there. After the six-week shutdown of golf courses in PA last year, we ended up having a good season. Food and Beverage were down tremendously because most golf outings canceled. The outlook is...
Warren, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Mahoning judge named ATHENA winner

CANFIELD — Mahoning County Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick was named winner of the ATHENA award during the 28th annual event on Thursday. The event is sponsored by The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber and The Vindicator. Scholarship recipients for 2021 also were honored at the dinner. Presenting the ATHENA Scholarship...
Columbiana, OHVindy.com

Fewest weekly cases posted in 8 months

With those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer required in Ohio to wear face masks and virtually all health orders related to the pandemic being lifted June 2, this past week had the fewest reported cases in the state in nearly eight months. There were 7,461 cases reported last week,...