Stock estate homes sell in Pine Ridge Estates, TwinEagles

Florida Weekly
 2021-05-27

Stock Custom Homes, the award-winning custom home building division of Stock Development, continues its sales streak, recently selling three estates in Pine Ridge Estates and TwinEagles. The Pine Ridge Estates property, at 422 West St., boasts 4,477 square feet under air and offers four bedrooms and 4½ baths, plus a...

naples.floridaweekly.com
