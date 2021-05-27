Let's Make Some Weapon Stories!

When the Oni, a race of Aliens, come to repossess the Earth, they give us one chance to save our planet–a champion, selected at random, must defeat their princess, Lum, in their national sport–Tag! When Ataru lays eyes on Lum, he agrees to take on the task of touching her horns. When the contest begins, he finds out that the Oni forgot to mention that Lum can fly! When all seems lost, his girlfriend Shinobu promises to marry him if he wins. Win he does, but Lum misinterprets his victory cry as a proposal of marriage–to her! Now Lum’s planning their wedding and zapping him with electricity if he looks at other women. His girlfriend isn’t sure if she’s been jilted or saved from a life of misery. Then Lum’s friends and relatives start visiting, and things start to get really weird!