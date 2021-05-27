Cancel
Let's Make Some Weapon Stories!

By TheBlondeBass
 21 days ago

A distinctive part of the Yoko Taro-verse is the four-part short stories attached to collectible weaponry. Drakengard, NieR, and SinoAlice alike all have this concept. It's a small touch, but it's a part I've always enjoyed. It pushed me to upgrade weapons I had no intention of using if only to learn more about these tiny tiny adventures!

