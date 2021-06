MADISON, Alabama — The Rocket City Trash Pandas' last game in the series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on June 6 was rained out and has been rescheduled for August 19. The Trash Pandas say the game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, August 19. The two games will be 7-inning contests and the second game will be played approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first.