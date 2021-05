tempImageMnaTVT.jpg

The beauty of a late spring has arrived as we come to the middle of May. I so often say that one has to stop and take the time to look around one’s area to see and enjoy all the new life coming forth. The air is full of pollen from all the blossoms of the flowers, shrubs, and trees in our area. There has been a yellow dust all over my car this week. The leaves on our maple trees have filled out and are just beautiful. The apple trees in our field and beside the shop are in full bloom and if you take the time to listen you can hear the bees working over the blossoms.