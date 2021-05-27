Cancel
Music

Big Sean Says He’s Got New Music on The Way

By Navjosh
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we reported last month, Big Sean partnered with his mother, Myra Anderson to launch a wellness video series presented by their non-profit, the Sean Anderson Foundation. Beginning May 1st, a new video was released every Saturday during the month of May at 12pm EST/9am PST to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month. In each 10-15 minutes long episode, the son and mother would hold candid conversations about mindset, sleep/circadian rhythms, meditation, diet/exercise and the emotional freedom technique (EFT).

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Sean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Sex#New Music#Video Music#Music Video#Detroit#Yo#Rapper#Sleep Circadian Rhythms#Candid Conversations#12pm Est 9am Pst#Technique#Mindset#Diet
