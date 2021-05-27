Big Sean Says He’s Got New Music on The Way

GREAT WHITE guitarist Mark Kendall spoke to the 95 KGGO radio station about how he and his bandmates have been spending their downtime during the coronavirus pandemic. "We've been writing a lot of music, so we'd like to get something out this year," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET. "We'd like to get some new music out this year, because that kind of keeps us motivated. I think that's the reason we've been around so long — 'cause we keep trying to better ourselves and make the best music we can; it kind of keeps your energy up."