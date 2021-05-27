Big Sean Says He’s Got New Music on The Way
As we reported last month, Big Sean partnered with his mother, Myra Anderson to launch a wellness video series presented by their non-profit, the Sean Anderson Foundation. Beginning May 1st, a new video was released every Saturday during the month of May at 12pm EST/9am PST to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month. In each 10-15 minutes long episode, the son and mother would hold candid conversations about mindset, sleep/circadian rhythms, meditation, diet/exercise and the emotional freedom technique (EFT).hiphop-n-more.com