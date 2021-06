Q: What does it mean when the Bible says that those who believe in Jesus Christ are not of this world? — A.S. A: Believers in Jesus — those who have been saved and obey God’s Word — are members of God’s kingdom. The Bible says that the kingdom of God is within them. While good citizens (many who are believers in Christ) give allegiance to their country, Christians also give ultimate allegiance to the highest authority — Almighty God — while still living in an alien world as pilgrims and strangers.