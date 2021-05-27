Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendota, IL

Baby ducks rescued by Mendota Fire Department

walls102.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – Distress calls from a mother duck on the shore of Lake Mendota led to a dramatic rescue of ducklings trapped in the passageways under the spillway. A woman fishing noticed the commotion and contacted authorities. Around 9 PM the Mendota Fire Department arrived with ladders and nets and with the help of bystanders, plucked the baby ducks out of danger. Mother and the ducklings were reunited and paddled away towards a safer portion of the lake.

www.walls102.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Mendota, IL
Mendota, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mendota#Duck#On The Shore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Hard-line Iranian cleric wins presidency

The hard-line Iranian cleric with close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei won the country’s presidential election Saturday with overwhelming support. Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s judiciary chief, won 17.8 million votes, according to The Associated Press, which noted that voter turnout Saturday appeared to be the lowest in the Islamic Republic’s history.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

VA moving to cover gender affirmation surgery through department health care

The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to make gender-affirming surgeries covered by the department's healthcare, Secretary Denis McDonough announced Saturday. While speaking at a Pride Month event at the Orlando Vet Center in Florida, McDonough said the agency was “taking the first necessary steps to expand VA's care to include gender confirmation surgery,” which he said would allow “transgender vets to go through the full gender confirmation process with VA at their side," according to CNN.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan welcomes US vaccine aid, bolstering its COVID fight

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan welcomed 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the United States on Sunday as help from a true friend, more than doubling the major semiconductor-producing island’s arsenal of shots as it deals with a cluster of domestic infections. Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical...