Baby ducks rescued by Mendota Fire Department
MENDOTA – Distress calls from a mother duck on the shore of Lake Mendota led to a dramatic rescue of ducklings trapped in the passageways under the spillway. A woman fishing noticed the commotion and contacted authorities. Around 9 PM the Mendota Fire Department arrived with ladders and nets and with the help of bystanders, plucked the baby ducks out of danger. Mother and the ducklings were reunited and paddled away towards a safer portion of the lake.www.walls102.com