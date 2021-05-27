Cancel
Clemson ends baseball season on upswing with big win over Georgia Tech

By Marc Whiteman
WYFF4.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat No. 17 Georgia Tech 11-5 in the ACC Tournament at Truist Field on Wednesday night. The Tigers, who went 1-1 in the tournament, ended their season with a 25-27 record. The Yellow Jackets, who dropped to 0-1 in the tourney, fell to 28-22 in 2021.

