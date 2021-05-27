Cancel
Niko Goodrum doubles, scores in 8th as Detroit Tigers beat Cleveland Indians 1-0

WKYC
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers' bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0. Detroit (19-30) starter Jose Urena gave up three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings before exiting with a forearm injury in the middle of an at-bat. Michael Fulmer pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the win. Gregory Soto earned his his fifth save.

www.wkyc.com
