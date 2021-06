Adventure Ready Girls (Ages 4-7) The Appalachian Mountain Club is partnering with Adventure Ready Brands on their Adventure Ready Girls Initiative. This project is focused on giving girls the tools they need to recreate safely in the outdoors. We invite girls to join us for this series of programs that will build confidence and outdoor skills, with plenty of opportunities for social time and fun. The first trip in the Adventure Ready Girls series is for girls age 4-7 plus a parent. This session will offer a fun, positive outdoor experience for young explorers with easy tips along the way to get them interested in future trips. In-kind support provided by Fjällräven, Honey Stinger, S.O.L., Adventure Medical kits, Natrapel, and Afterbite.