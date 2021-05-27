The World After Review: A Product of Pandemic Culture

I don’t know about you guys, but I’ve been dying to finally see a film about the first white rajah of Sarawak in Borneo. I’m talking, of course, about Sir James Brooke, a British explorer from the 19th century who would have been the kind of guy Indiana Jones grew up idolizing. Ok, that first line was obviously sarcasm but, truth be told, cinema was made for stories like this. James Brooke, played impressively here by Jonathan Rhys Meyers, a weathered explorer who traveled to Borneo amid a non-violent power struggle being fought by two cousins. Brooke’s expedition which consists of two others, Arthur Crookshank (Dominic Monaghan) and Charlie (Otto Farant) arrives in Borneo and finds Brooke instantly in love with the world he finds. After helping cousins Badruddin (Samo Rafael) and Mahkota (Bront Palarae), and thereby squashing a rebellion Brooke is named the Rajah of Sarawak by the Sultan of Brunei. Brooke then finds love with a beautiful local named Fatima, and in a perfect world credits would roll. This, however, is not a perfect world and seeing as how this is based in fact there are threats looming that must be dealt with.