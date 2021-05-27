The World After Review: A Product of Pandemic Culture
The World After by Burning Sunset is an ambitious project. It takes the form of a point-and-click adventure game but sets itself apart by using full-motion video to tell its story—many view FMV as an outdated tool in the gaming world. To combat the unavoidable criticism it would draw, the developers tried to push it to its limits, including a heavy emphasis on a story with puzzle and exploration segments. With all of those elements together, this has the chance to be an incredible experience. However, it doesn’t quite hit the mark that it was aiming for.www.keengamer.com