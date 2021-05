A local Boy Scout was honored twice on Thursday, celebrating his birthday while earning the highest award a Scout can receive. Davis Patton of BSA Troop 316 was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout at a small ceremony on Thursday, May 13 at Cornerstone First Baptist Church in Williston. Joined by his family and fellow scouts, Patton was given his Eagle badge after working diligently for many years to earn the honor. Joining scouts in fifth grade, Patton had until he reached 18 years old to earn the rank, being presented with the badge on his 18th birthday.