American Modern Ensemble to World Premiere Robert Paterson and David Cotes’ ‘Cocoa Cantata’
The American Modern Ensemble is set to present the world premiere of composer Robert Paterson and librettist David Cote’s “Cocoa Cantata.”. This new work is a response to Bach’s “Coffee Cantata,” and follows two feuding chocolate executives who are transformed when they have a single bite of a scientifically-engineered super cocoa. Using Bach’s instrumentation, the work is written for soprano, baritone, bass-baritone, and features artists Cree Carrico, Steven Stull, and David Neal, respectively.operawire.com