American Modern Ensemble to World Premiere Robert Paterson and David Cotes’ ‘Cocoa Cantata’

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Opera announced today the premiere of Yannick: An Artist's Journey, a new documentary by award-winning filmmaker Susan Froemke, about the inspiring path of Yannick Nézet-Séguin to becoming the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director. The documentary will screen in over 600 select U.S. cinemas via Fathom Events on Wednesday, July 7. As movie theaters reopen, the Met has also announced the schedule for its 2021 Summer Encore series in the U.S., which will feature rebroadcasts of popular operas from the company's acclaimed Live in HD series of cinema presentations.