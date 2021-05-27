Cancel
American Modern Ensemble to World Premiere Robert Paterson and David Cotes’ ‘Cocoa Cantata’

By Logan Martell
operawire.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Modern Ensemble is set to present the world premiere of composer Robert Paterson and librettist David Cote’s “Cocoa Cantata.”. This new work is a response to Bach’s “Coffee Cantata,” and follows two feuding chocolate executives who are transformed when they have a single bite of a scientifically-engineered super cocoa. Using Bach’s instrumentation, the work is written for soprano, baritone, bass-baritone, and features artists Cree Carrico, Steven Stull, and David Neal, respectively.

operawire.com
The Met Announces The North American Premiere Of Yannick: An Artist's Journey

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Opera announced today the premiere of Yannick: An Artist's Journey, a new documentary by award-winning filmmaker Susan Froemke, about the inspiring path of Yannick Nézet-Séguin to becoming the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director. The documentary will screen in over 600 select U.S. cinemas via Fathom Events on Wednesday, July 7. As movie theaters reopen, the Met has also announced the schedule for its 2021 Summer Encore series in the U.S., which will feature rebroadcasts of popular operas from the company's acclaimed Live in HD series of cinema presentations.
Musicoperawire.com

Erin Wall’s Recording of ‘Thaïs’ With Toronto Symphony Orchestra Wins Major JUNO Award

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has won the JUNO Award for Best Classical Album: Vocal or Choral for its recording of Massenet’s “Thaïs.”. The recording stars Joshua Hopkins, Andrew Staples, Nathan Berg, Liv Redpath, Andrea Ludwig, Emilia Boteva, and Neil Aronoff. Sir Andrew Davis led the Toronto Symphony Orchestra with Jonathan Crow leading the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir. In the title role is Erin Wall, who passed away in October 2020, almost one year after the recording was made during a November 2019 performance at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto. Of the recording, OperaWire said it was “An Emotionally Charged Recording With Much To Delight.”
MusicNYS Music

New York Guitar Festival to honor Julian Bream this July

The 2021 New York Guitar Festival (NYGF) will pay tribute to the iconic classical guitarist Julian Bream with an online series of concerts beginning July 14 and continuing until July 20. This year’s series “Remembering Julian Bream,” will include commissions by a group of stellar classical guitarists, lutenists and composers in honor of the late Grammy Award-winning concert artist.
MusicSlipped Disc

Listen here to Sibelius world premiere

This is last night’s unearthed overture, played only once before in 1900. Finnish critics are calling it ‘ a sensational discovery’. You see it here first (outside Finland).
Hermosa Beach, CAdownbeat.com

Lee Morgan’s Complete Lighthouse of Love

There aren’t many artists in the history of jazz who could turn a three-night engagement into 12 albums (eight CDs) of pure musical gold, but the Lee Morgan collection The Complete Live At The Lighthouse, Hermosa Beach, California on Blue Note does just that. The new boxed set, to be...
Glendale, CAglendale.edu

Opera Ensemble Concert

The GCC Opera Ensemble Concert presents “These are a few of my favorite scenes...” on June 6 at 3 p.m. Enjoy the performances! FREE!. Music of Verdi, Offenbach, Lerner & Loewe, Gilbert & Sullivan, Sondheim and more!. Singers: Jill Glenn, Ron Johnson, Karine Karapetyan, Vanessa Melendrez, Deb Panno, Andrew Petersen,...
Musicoperawire.com

Jonas Kaufmann & Anna Netrebko Headline PBS’ Great Performances Broadcasts in June

PBS has announced two upcoming concerts on its Great Performances series dedicated to two of opera’s biggest stars. First up, the channel will broadcast “Great Performances at the Met: Anna Netrebko” in recital, featuring the famed Russian superstar as she brings her tried and true recital of songs by Rachmaninoff, Rimsky-Korsakov, Tchaikovsky, Debussy, Dvorak, Fauré, and Strauss from Vienna’s Spanish Riding School. The diva performed alongside Pavel Nebolsin.
Musicskiddle.com

Viento Sur Ensemble

A fantastic evening spent in the presence of great musicians, a truly magical event. Well done Music Worldwide for organising during challenging times!. A wonderful inspiring evening all round. I was moved and delighted by a the musicians, the songs, and by the Lionwood school contributors. Wonderful evening with heart...
Los Angeles, CAthesource.com

Legendary Crip Co-Founder Monster Kody Dead At 57

According to several reports on social media, Monster Kody, the legendary co-founder of the notorious Northern 83G Crips in Los Angeles turned author and social activist has passed away. He was 57 years old. Monster Kody, who was born Kody Dejohn Scott in 1963, but changed his name to Sanyika...
Musicmyradiolink.com

Robert Plant Talks Lyrics, Raves About Modern Dylan

Robert Plant gave fans an insight into his lyric writing during his latest Digging Deep podcast. Ultimate Classic Rock quoted the Led Zeppelin frontman as asking, “Whose soul are you really baring? Are you baring your own soul? Do you go into character, or do you refer to people who you care about who are in trouble? And the song pours out from another angle. That’s quite something.”
Visual Artdesignboom.com

inside pyramid city, the modern necropolis and art installation in the american desert

Can architecture and design allow for self-expression in death? that’s the question a small, but ambitious team of designers set out to explore after taking stock of the limitations of personalized, remote funeral experiences that the past year of immense loss and isolation brought to light. their response was ‘pyramid city’, which, once realized in 2022, will comprise 2,500 personalized, pyramid-shaped memorials in the american desert. part secular cemetery and part art installation, the project will be a public, outdoor museum with an accompanying digital experience.
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Chvrches premiere How Not To Drown video featuring Robert Smith

The single premiered with the announcement of Chvrches’ new album earlier this week. Chvrches have unveiled the video for How Not To Drown, which features The Cure‘s frontman Robert Smith. The band have collaborated again with Scott Kiernan for the track’s visuals, continuing a conscious artistic theme. “We’ve been working...