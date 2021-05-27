The Price of Care: Investigating California Conservatorships | 'The Old Boy's Club'

State public health officials say California is one step closer to being back to “normal” as more children became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week. Eligibility opened up to young people ages 12-15 on Thursday, less than a month after vaccinations opened to those 16 and older. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan, who are both pediatricians and parents of children in the 12-15 age group, discussed “what this moment means for California” during a briefing hosted by the California Department of Public Health and the Health and Human Services Agency of California.