Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento County, CA

The Price of Care: Investigating California Conservatorships | 'The Old Boy's Club'

abc10.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsiders and experts have called Sacramento County's conservatorship industry an Old Boys' Club. Are some members exploiting loopholes for their own financial gain?

www.abc10.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Conservatorship#Old Boys Club#Care#Loopholes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sacramento County, CAKCRA.com

Boat flips in Sacramento County delta area; crews search for victim

ISLETON, Calif. — Crews on Sunday are searching for a person in the delta area in Sacramento County after a boat flipped, officials said. Dispatchers with the River Delta Fire District received a call around 11:50 a.m. near the B & W Resort Marina off of Brannan Island Road in Isleton for the report of the flipped boat, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Rob Bonta Announces Arraignment of Bay Area Restaurant Owners on Allegations of Tax Evasion and Labor Law Violations

May 17, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arraignment of three individuals on charges connected to allegations of sales tax evasion. and labor law violations at the Bay Area restaurants they owned and operated. The three defendants were the owners, operators, and the...
Sacramento County, CASacramento Observer

State officials say youth between ages 12-15 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

State public health officials say California is one step closer to being back to “normal” as more children became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week. Eligibility opened up to young people ages 12-15 on Thursday, less than a month after vaccinations opened to those 16 and older. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan, who are both pediatricians and parents of children in the 12-15 age group, discussed “what this moment means for California” during a briefing hosted by the California Department of Public Health and the Health and Human Services Agency of California.
California Staterosevilletoday.com

California district attorneys raise alarm over early release of violent criminals

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire announced that he joined Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and 40 elected District Attorneys across California, in filing a petition with the Secretary of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) requesting the repeal of temporary emergency regulations awarding additional credits to more than 76,000 state prison inmates.
Posted by
ABC10

Woman killed after getting hit by car late Saturday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a deadly hit and run from Saturday night. The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on May 15 at the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Clay Street. When officers got to the...
Sacramento, CASacramento Bee

Sacramento police investigate death after body found along Florin Road in Meadowview

Sacramento police detectives investigated a death after a body was found Friday afternoon along Florin Road in the Meadowview neighborhood. About 1:10 p.m., police officers were called to the area in the 3000 block of Florin Road, just east of 29th Street in Sacramento. The officers responded to a report of a dead body found in the area, according to the Sacramento Police Department.